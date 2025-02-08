Watch BKFC Fight Night Newcastle: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Bare Knuckle Fighting, odds
Karl Thompson and Rob Boardman will headline BKFC Fight Night Newcastle on Saturday, February 8th.
WATCH: BKFC Fight Night Newcastle Live | Stream free on Fubo
Karl Thompson and Rob Boardman will be fighting for the cruiserweight championship, with Thompson having a 3-0 record and Boardman having a 6-0 record. The co-main event features a fight between 1-0 Pic Jardine and 3-0 Tony Shields. Another featured fight on this stacked card is a lightweight battle between Lewis Keen and Ryan McCarthy.
This is a great event for any fight fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: BKFC Fight Night Newcastle Live | Stream free on Fubo
BKFC Fight Night Newcastle
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BKFC Fight Night Newcastle Odds
Lewis Keen -200
Ryan McCarthy +150
Tommy Strydom -2800
John Spencer +1100
Karl Thompson +140
Rob Boardman -185