Watch BKFC Fight Night Newcastle: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Bare Knuckle Fighting, odds

Catch all the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship action during the Fight Night Newcastle live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

BKFC Newcastle
Karl Thompson and Rob Boardman will headline BKFC Fight Night Newcastle on Saturday, February 8th.

Karl Thompson and Rob Boardman will be fighting for the cruiserweight championship, with Thompson having a 3-0 record and Boardman having a 6-0 record. The co-main event features a fight between 1-0 Pic Jardine and 3-0 Tony Shields. Another featured fight on this stacked card is a lightweight battle between Lewis Keen and Ryan McCarthy.

This is a great event for any fight fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.

BKFC Fight Night Newcastle

  • Date: Saturday, February 8th
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fubo Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

BKFC Fight Night Newcastle Odds

Lewis Keen -200
Ryan McCarthy +150

Tommy Strydom -2800
John Spencer +1100

Karl Thompson +140
Rob Boardman -185