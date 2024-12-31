Watch Baylor vs LSU Texas Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Baylor Bears will face the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl at the NRG Stadium on Tuesday, December 31st.
Baylor ended the regular season fifth in the Big 12 conference with an 8-4 record. They are on a six-game winning streak with wins over Texas Tech and TCU. Bryson Washington has led the Bears on the ground this season with over 1,000 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
LSU finished sixth in the SEC behind some stiff competition in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. If not for a three-game losing streak towards the end of the season, the Tigers only had one more loss all year. They are coming off a 37-17 win over Oklahoma to end the regular season.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Baylor vs LSU
- Date: Tuesday, December 31st
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baylor (-170) vs LSU (+145)
Spread: BAY -3
O/U: 62.5