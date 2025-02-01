Watch Auburn vs Ole Miss: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Auburn Tigers will face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, February 1st, at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Auburn vs Ole Miss Live | Stream free on Fubo
Johni Broome made his return to the lineup after missing some time due to injury. He has helped lead the team to the number-one ranking in the country and has picked up right where he left off, scoring 26 points in the Tigers' last game. Auburn has only lost one game this season, and it came at the hands of Cooper Flagg and Duke.
The Rebels will look to take down the top team in the nation, and a win would help their chances in the SEC tremendously. They are currently one of four teams with conference three losses, and one more would push them all the way down to eighth in the standings.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Auburn Tigers vs Ole Miss Rebels
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Auburn (-240) vs Ole Miss (+200)
Spread: AUB -5.5
O/U: 149.5