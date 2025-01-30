Watch AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am PGA Tour Golf: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The PGA Tour kicks off the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, January 30th, featuring many of the top golfers in the world.
Scottie Scheffler, the top player in the Offical World Golf Ranking, will take the course this week at beautiful Pebble Beach, hoping to add another victory to his already stellar resume. He will face some stiff competition as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and many of the other top players will also take part in this event.
Wyndham Clark took home the win last year at this event and will look to defend his title. Clark finished with a final score of -17 over the four days of play after shooting twelve under par during his third round. His score of 60 in the round is a course record.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Date: Thursday, January 30th - Sunday, February 2nd
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +1100
Justin Thomas +1400
Collin Morikawa +1400
Ludvig Aberg +1800
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Sungjae Im +2800
Tommy Fleetwood +3300
Jason Day +4000
Viktor Hovland +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Will Zalatoris +4500
Wyndham Clark +4500
Jordan Spieth +4500
Keegan Bradley +5000