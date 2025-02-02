Watch Arkansas vs Kentucky: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, February 1st, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
John Calipari will make his much-anticipated return to Rupp Arena to face his former team. He has not found as much success with Arkansas as he did during his time with Kentucky, but there is always an adjustment period when switching universities, and the legendary coach has led the Razorbacks to twelve wins. They are 1-6 in SEC play, however, something that needs to improve.
The Wildcats will try to ruin Calipari's return by handing him a loss in the standings. Kentucky is ranked fifteenth in the country with a 15-5 record, and they are a well-rounded team that is getting significant contributions from a number of different players. Otega Oweh leads the team with nearly 16 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Arkansas Razorbacks vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Arkansas (+450) vs Kentucky (-700)
Spread: UK -10.5
O/U: 157.5