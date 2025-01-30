Watch Alabama vs Mississippi State: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, January 29th, at Humphrey Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Alabama vs Mississippi State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Alabama is the fourth-ranked team in the country with an impressive 17-3 record. They are 6-1 in conference play and are led by senior guard Mark Sears, who is averaging over 18 points and nearly five assists per game. They trail Auburn in the SEC standings by half a game, who they will get the chance to play in a couple of weeks.
Mississippi State needs this game if they want any chance to compete for the top seed in the conference, as they currently sit a game a half back from the Crimson Tide for second. After a 14-1 start to the season, they have lost three of their last five games, and they need their leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, to get back on track after the sophomore has failed to shoot over 34 percent in each of his past six games.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (-115) vs Mississippi State (-105)
Spread: ALA -1.5
O/U: 165.5