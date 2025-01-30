Watch 2025 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The NFC and the AFC Pro Bowl players will compete in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, January 30th.
WATCH: 2025 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown
The Pro Bowl is always a time to celebrate the best athletes in the sport with fun events for the fans. The Skills Showdown features events like precision passing for the quarterbacks, move the chains for the lineman, and a now staple of the Pro Bowl, a game of good old-fashioned dodgeball.
Triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase, rookie sensation Brock Bowers, and All-Pro safety Xavier McKinney are just some of the star NFL talents that will be on display.
This is a great NFL event featuring the best players in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the Pro Bowl Game Skills Showdown.
Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Precision Passing odds: NFC (-110) AFC (-110)
Gridiron Gauntlet odds: NFC (-110) AFC (-110)
Move The Chains odds: NFC (-110) AFC (-110)
Flag Football odds: NFC (-110) AFC (-110)