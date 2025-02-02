Watch 2025 Pro Bowl Games Flag Football: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The NFC and the AFC Pro Bowlers will compete in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games during this flag football match at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, February 2nd.
The NFL decided to switch over to a flag football format for the Pro Bowl two years ago, and last year's game was a smashing success as fans saw their favorite NFL players show off their skills in a way they are not used to seeing. The NFC and head coach Eli Manning have taken down Peyton Manning and the AFC both times they have squared off in the new flag version of this game.
Some notable players on the NFC side are Jared Goff, Justin Jefferson, Josh Jacobs, and Fred Warner. Representing the AFC will be potential MVP Josh Allen and triple-crown winner Ja'Marr Chase, and they could prove to form a dangerous dynamic duo.
This is a great NFL event featuring the best players in the world, and you do not want to miss any of the action. Make sure to tune in for the Pro Bowl Games.
Pro Bowl Games Flag Football
- Date: Sunday, February 2nd
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pro Bowl Flag Football Game Odds
NFC (-115)
AFC (-115)