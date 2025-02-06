Waste Management Phoenix Open free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch PGA Golf, odds
The PGA Tour kicks off the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Thursday, February 6th, and will run until Sunday, February 9th, in one of the most fun golf events of the year.
Scottie Scheffler will attempt to take back the crown as the king of the Phoenix Open after winning in 2023 and 2022. Nick Taylor took home first place last year at this event with a score of -21 through his four rounds of play. Many other great players will also be competing this weekend, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.
In beautiful Scottsdale, Arizona, there is really no other golf event quite like this, as fans get rowdy, and the athletes have to battle through heckling and cheering at every turn. Play well, and the crowd will be on your side. Underperfrom and they will let you hear about it. Hole 16 is one of the most electric atmospheres in all of golf.
This is a one-of-a-kind event for golf fans, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Waste Management Phoenix Open
- Date: Thursday, February 6th - Sunday, February 9th
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch for FREE) ESPN+ (WATCH)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Waste Management Phoenix Open Winner:
Scottie Scheffler +360
Rory McIlroy +550
Justin Thomas +700
Russell Henley +850
Rasmus Hojgaard +1200
Sepp Straka +1400
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Viktor Hovland +2200
Collin Morikawa +2500