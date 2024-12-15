Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Washington Commanders will face the New Orleans Saints in week 15 of the NFL season at the Ceasars Superdome on Sunday, December 15th.
The Commanders have been great this year, but they can not slow down now. They need to keep stacking wins in order to claim a Wild Card spot in the NFC. There are simply too many teams right behind them, and every week is crucial. This should be an easy win facing a backup quarterback, but Washinton still needs to bring their A-game.
The Saints will start Jake Haener this week. After a strong start to the year, nothing has gone right for New Orleans. There is still an outside chance they can win their division, but it feels like a long sho,t and it might be wise to start evaluating talent for the future.
Washington Commanders vs New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, December 15th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Washington Commanders (-380) vs New Orleans Saints (+290)
Spread: WSH -7.5
O/U: 43.5