Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys in week 18 of the NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The Commanders have already made the playoffs, but they still want to pick up a win in order to avoid dropping to the seventh seed. If they do end up losing and the Packers win, Washington will have to travel to Philadelphia in the first round of the playoffs to face the Eagles. A win earns them a date with the Rams.
Dallas would love to play spoiler and force the Commanders to play their other divisional rival in the playoffs. Cooper Rush has filled in admirably in the absence of Dak Prescott, making Dallas a formidable opponent in this game. The key will be slowing down Jayden Daniels.
Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Commanders (-300) vs Cowboys (+250)
Spread: WSH -6.5
O/U: 43.5