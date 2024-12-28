Warriors vs Clippers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Golden State Warriors will face the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome in this Friday night NBA matchup on December 27th.
WATCH: Warriors vs Clippers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, which severely limits them on both ends of the floor. After a hot start to the year, they have lost eleven out of their last fourteen games and have to figure out how to get back on track. Curry has scored 22.5 points per game up until this point.
The Clippers are 17-13, and Kawhi Leonard is eyeing a return in early January. They have been a defensive-minded team all season long and will look to take advantage of a short-handed Golden State lineup. James Harden has been fantastic, averaging 22 points, 8.1 assists, and 6.5 rebounds.
This is a great NBA matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Warriors vs Clippers Live | Stream free on Fubo
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Warriors (+195) vs Clippers (-230)
Spread: LAC -6.5
O/U: 211.5