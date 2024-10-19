Virginia vs Clemson live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Virginia Cavaliers hit the road to face the Clemson Tigers this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Both teams are looking to continue their strong seasons in what should be an exciting ACC matchup.
Virginia is coming off a 24-20 loss to Louisville last Saturday. QB Anthony Colandrea threw for 279 yards and 1 TD, while WR Malachi Fields was the top target, recording 9 receptions for 129 yards.
Meanwhile, Clemson has been on a roll, winning five straight games. They dominated Wake Forest last weekend with a 49-14 victory. QB Cade Klubnik threw for 309 yards and 3 TDs, while RB Phil Mafah added 108 yards and 2 TDs on the ground.
It’s a big ACC battle, and both teams are looking to solidify their standing in the conference. Stay tuned for an exciting matchup!
Virginia vs. #10 Clemson
- Date: Saturday, October 19
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Virginia vs. Clemson (-20.5)
O/U: 57.5
