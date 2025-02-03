Venezuela vs Puerto Rico Caribbean Series Baseball Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
Venezuela will face Puerto Rico in this Caribbean Series baseball action on Monday, February 3rd, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
Puerto Rico lost their opening game against Mexico 9-1 but bounced back with a 3-2 win over Japan. MLB All-Star Edwin Diaz leads Peurto Rico. Every time the New York Mets closer takes the mound, he brings energy and excitement to the field, which rubs off on his teammates. Venezuela needs a win here. They are 0-2 so far, losing 2-0 against the Dominican Republic and 2-1 to Mexico. If they can upset Puerto Rico, it will give them a chance to advance with one more game against Japan on the horizon. Puerto Rico likely claims one of the higher seeds in the quarterfinals with a win.
Schedule:
Monday, February 3
Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico
Mexico vs. Japan
Tuesday, February 4
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
Japan vs. Venezuela
Wednesday, February 5
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, February 6
Semifinal TBD vs. TBD
Friday, February 7
Final TBD vs. TBD
Venezuela vs Puerto Rico
- Date: Monday, February 3rd
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)