Utah Jazz to sell valuable pieces on trade market
As Dec. 15 approaches, NBA trade season is around the corner as recently signed players become available to trade. One team that is expected to be active sellers this trade season is the Utah Jazz.
Today's basketball places a heavy value on guards, and the Jazz may be able to help a few contenders in that department.
Guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are available for trades, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Clarkson has been one of the best bench players in basketball since his rookie season. Having served as a sixth man for nine of the 11 years of his career, Clarkson has finished top-seven in Sixth Man of the Year voting three times, winning the award in 2021.
Sexton, another six-foot, three-inch combo guard, has also been productive for his entire career. A 16.9-point per game scorer, Sexton has a high motor and plays intensely on both sides of the ball.
It isn't like Sexton chucks shots either. Sexton shoots 46.9% from the field, including 38.6% from three.
Sexton and Clarkson are under contract through next season. Sexton has an average annual value of $18.76 million while Clarkson makes about $14 million per year. For the right package of players and/or picks, a team looking for depth can get it from Utah.
The Jazz will also be making power forward John Collins available. Collins has been one of the better stretch fours in the NBA throughout his career, averaging 15.8 points and eight rebounds this season while shooting 40% from deep on three attempts per game.
Collins's contract is worth $26.58 million this season and next season, likely leading to the Jazz taking on a bad contract and a first-round draft pick in any potential deal for Collins.
