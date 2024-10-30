USWNT vs Argentina, Women's soccer friendly, free live stream, TV channel
By Kilty Cleary
The U.S. Women’s National Team will wrap up their October camp with a showdown against Argentina on Wed Oct. 30 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. After back-to-back 3-1 victories over Iceland, the Americans are ready to take on Argentina in what will be their final home game of the year.
WATCH: USWNT vs. Argentina Live | Stream free on Fubo
The team, led by Ballon d’Or Women’s Coach of the Year Emma Hayes, is on a remarkable 12-game unbeaten streak since she took the helm. The U.S. boasts an impressive 16-1-3 record for 2024, including a 10-1-3 record on home turf. Hayes has energized the team, and fans have plenty of reason to believe they’ll close out the domestic season on a high note.
USA vs. Argentina
- Date: Wednesday, October 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
