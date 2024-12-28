Watch USC vs Texas A&M Las Vegas Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The USC Trojans will face the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, December 27th.
The Trojans' 6-6 record is a disappointing result this season, but they faired well in several losses against top-ranked opponents, including Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan. They also had quality wins versus LSU and Wisconsin. Makai Lemon had a strong sophomore season for USC with 665 yards on 46 receptions.
After starting the season 7-1 with their only loss being Notre Dame, the Aggies went on to lose three out of their last four games to Texas, South Carolina, and Auburn. Texas A&M can get to nine wins with a bowl game victory and still call it a successful season.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
USC vs Texas A&M
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
USC (+145) vs Texas A&M (-170)
Spread: TA&M -3
O/U: 54.5