The Big Lead

United States vs Costa Rica Free International Friendly Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the United States and Costa Rica in this men's International Friendly live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The United States will face Costa Rica in this men's soccer International Friendly action on Wednesday, January 22nd, at Inter&Co Stadium.

WATCH: United States vs Costa Rica Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

Jack McGlynn scored a goal and also recorded an assist for the United States in their opening friendly against Venezuela on Saturday. The Philadelphia Union midfielder scored four goals and dished out seven assists in the MLS in 2024 and, at only 21 years old, will look to bring his offensive attack to the national team. USA won their first international match 3-1.

Potential Starting Lineups

USA:
Freese; Moore, Robinson, Zimmerman, Jones; Eneli, McGlynn; Luna, Miljevic, Vassilev; Agyemang

Costa Rica:
Alvarado; Quiros, Faerron, Van der Putten; Suarez, Cruz, Bran, Acuna, Rojas; Sinclair, Campos

WATCH: United States vs Costa Rica Live | Stream FREE on Fubo

United States vs Costa Rica

  • Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

United States: -265

Costa Rica: +600

Draw: +350

O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U -105)

Home/Soccer