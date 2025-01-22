United States vs Costa Rica Free International Friendly Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The United States will face Costa Rica in this men's soccer International Friendly action on Wednesday, January 22nd, at Inter&Co Stadium.
WATCH: United States vs Costa Rica Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Jack McGlynn scored a goal and also recorded an assist for the United States in their opening friendly against Venezuela on Saturday. The Philadelphia Union midfielder scored four goals and dished out seven assists in the MLS in 2024 and, at only 21 years old, will look to bring his offensive attack to the national team. USA won their first international match 3-1.
Potential Starting Lineups
USA:
Freese; Moore, Robinson, Zimmerman, Jones; Eneli, McGlynn; Luna, Miljevic, Vassilev; Agyemang
Costa Rica:
Alvarado; Quiros, Faerron, Van der Putten; Suarez, Cruz, Bran, Acuna, Rojas; Sinclair, Campos
WATCH: United States vs Costa Rica Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
United States vs Costa Rica
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
United States: -265
Costa Rica: +600
Draw: +350
O/U: 2.5 (O -130) (U -105)