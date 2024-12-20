Tulane vs Florida live stream: TV channel, how to watch Gasparilla Bowl
By Kilty Cleary
The Gasparilla Bowl is here, and the Florida Gators (7-5) will face off against the Tulane Green Wave (9-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and streaming for free on fuboTV.
Tulane's season has been about peaks and valleys. They rode an eight-game winning streak into late November, scoring 40-plus points five times during that span. However, back-to-back losses to Memphis and Army have left them looking for redemption in Tampa.
Despite the late-season stumbles, the Green Wave’s offense remains a threat. A win here would mark another impressive milestone for a program that has consistently reached bowl games in recent years.
Florida comes into this game on a hot streak, winning three straight games while holding opponents to a combined 44 points. The Gators’ defense has been a brick wall, and their ability to stifle offenses has been key to their resurgence.
Their schedule wasn’t easy, with losses to CFP teams like Tennessee, Georgia, and Texas, but the Gators have rebounded beautifully. They’ve also been money for bettors, going 8-1 ATS since Sept. 21, and enter this matchup with confidence.
Tulane vs Florida
- Date: Friday, December 20
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tulane (+310) vs Florida (-400)
Spread: Florida -10.5
O/U: 49.5
