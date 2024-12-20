Tulane vs Florida Gasparilla Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tulane Green Wave will face the Florida Gators in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 20th.
Tulane has a chance to reach double-digit wins for a third consecutive season. It would mark only the sixth time in school history they have had at least ten wins, making this the best stretch ever for the program. Makhi Hughes has been a monster on the ground with 1,372 yards and 15 touchdowns this season.
The Gators will look to finish strong after an up-and-down season in the SEC. They were 4-4 in conference play but only lost one out-of-conference game all year. They have won three games in a row heading into this matchup, so they will have a lot of confidence going into next year if they can pick up one more victory.
Tulane Green Wave vs Florida Gators
- Date: Friday, December 20th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tulane (+320) vs Florida (-425)
Spread: FLA -10
O/U: 49.5