Tulane quarterback TJ Finley arrested in connection with allegedly stolen car
Tulane's new quarterback, TJ Finley, has found himself in hot water before he's even set foot on the field.
According to Fox 8 in New Orleans, Finley was arrested on charges relating to the alleged theft of a car. He was charged with illegally possessing an item worth $25,000 or more.
Court documents obtained by Fox 8 show that Finley told officers he had just purchased the car in Atlanta. He has been released from jail following his initial hearing, and his next court date comes in June, per Nola.com.
"We are aware of a situation involving TJ Finley," Tulane officials said in a prepared statement, per Nola.com, "He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case."
Finley has had a long, winding college football career. He started at LSU as a freshman, as a three-star prospect who saw occasional action as a true freshman. However, he struggled, and transferred to Auburn, where he stayed for two seasons. He was never the full-time starter for the Tigers, getting regular action behind both Bo Nix and Robbey Ashford, before transferring to Texas State in 2023.
In his first full season as a starter, Finley put up strong numbers, throwing for 3,439 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions with the Bobcats. He headed to Western Kentucky last season, where he promptly lost a quarterback competition with Caden Veltkamp and saw the field in just three games.
Finley was projected to be the Green Wave's starting quarterback next season, after losing promising freshman Darian Mensah in the transfer portal this offseason.
Head coach Jon Sumrall issued a statement on Finley's arrest, per Fox 8's Garland Gillen:
Finley's representatives have not commented on the allegations as of now.
It's unclear what the future will hold for Finley at this point, but the sixth-year quarterback could see his college career come to an abrupt and unexpected end as things move forward.