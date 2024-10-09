The Big Lead

Touchdowns and Tailgates: Must-Have Gear for NFL & College Fans

We have some great tailgating essentials that will help every fan get the party started.

By Maceo Gifford

NFL Team Drinkware from YETI
NFL Team Drinkware from YETI / YETI
YETI has released its first collection of NFL team drinkware and coolers for fans to snag for the 2024-2025 NFL season. This collection includes NFL cups and coolers for the first time. You can get you all your NFL YETI gear now.

YETI includes a line of similar coolers, buckets, insulated mugs, and water bottles for all 32 teams. Each product contains options for all of the team-specific colors. So for example, a New England Patriots fan can get a water bottle in red, white, or blue. Each product also includes the team's logo or name across the front so fans can accurately represent their squad.

You don't want to forget the officially licensed college authentic sports turf mats and rugs from HomeTurf. These sports turf mats and rugs will make any tailgate stand out, whether you're at home or the stadium, we have you covered.

Click on any image or link below to explore the full YETI NFL Collection and grab your favorite team’s gear to show off your pride this season.

YETI Dallas Cowboys Rodie 24 Cooler in Navy Blue
Dallas Cowboys Rodie 24 Cooler in Navy Blue / YETI

The coolers available for all 32 NFL teams include various size options from a 24 Roadie Cooler to a Tundra 65 Hard Cooler. They also have an 85 Ice Bucket as well as a 5-gallon refillable Water Cooler.

Detroit Lions Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Detroit Lions Tundra 45 Hard Cooler / YETI
Buffalo Bills Tundra 35 Hard Cooler
Buffalo Bills Tundra 35 Hard Cooler / YETI

The customizable bottles that are included in this YETI drop range from insulated water bottles, to mugs, to tumblers, and stackable cups. They have all types of sizes in each style that span from an 8oz mug to a gallon jug water bottle. Each product includes 5+ colors from each team.

YETI San Fransisco 49ers Rambler 26oz Water Bottle
San Fransisco 49ers Rambler 26oz Water Bottle / YETI
Philadelphia Eagles YETI Drinkware
Philadelphia Eagles YETI Drinkware / YETI

The NFL collection can be found on YETI today. Select products from the Power Pink collection are 20% off if you have a YETI account. Get ready for Sunday football with all these tailgate essentials!

Clemson Tigers HomeTurf
Clemson Tigers HomeTurf / HomeTurf

Georgia Bulldogs HomeTurf
Georgia Bulldogs HomeTurf / HomeTurf
USC Trojans HomeTurf
USC Trojans HomeTurf / HomeTurf

Alabama Crimson Tide HomeTurf
Alabama Crimson Tide HomeTurf / HomeTurf
Colorado Buffaloes HomeTurf
Colorado Buffaloes HomeTurf / HomeTurf

