Tottenham vs Leicester City Free Premier League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Tottenham will face Leicester City in this Premiere League action on Sunday, January 26th, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham is led by the attack of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, and Dominic Solanke, who all have at least seven goals this season, helping contribute to their +10 goal differential. Despite outscoring their opponents, they have a losing record and 24 points, placing them fifteenth in the English Premier League standings. Leicester City trails them by ten points and is in danger of being relegated if they do not pick up their play. They are second to last in the standings and are behind the two teams ahead of them by two points.
Potential Starting Lineups
Tottenham:
Kinsky; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Davies; Sarr, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Leicester City:
Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Skipp, Soumare; McAteer, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy
Tottenham vs Leicester City
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tottenham: -185
Leicester City: +400
Draw: +380
O/U: 3.5 (O -130) (U EVEN)