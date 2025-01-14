Toronto Tempo WNBA Expansion Gear and Merchandise, how and where to buy
The WNBA has grown massively in popularity recently, making expansion one of the league's top priorities. The Toronto Tempo is set to debut in 2026, making it the first WNBA team in Canada, and official team merchandise is now available.
Along with the Toronto, Golden State and Portland will also be the new homes for two more professional women's basketball teams. The Golden State Valkyries will become the 13th WNBA franchise in 2025, while Portland, who will join in 2026, has yet to announce a team name.
WNBA fans can get their hands on official Toronto Tempo gear and merchandise by clicking on any of the photos or links. Fanatics has fans covered for all their WNBA and Toronto Tempo needs with hats, t-shirts, hoodies, pennants, flags, and more.
The Tempo should be one of the most popular teams in the WNBA once they spring into action. The city of Toronto and women's basketball fans across Canada will al. be cheering them on. Make sure you are prepared and ready to go with officially licensed Toronto Tempo gear.