TNF: Vikings-Rams live stream, local TV channel, how to watch without Prime
The Minnesota Vikings will travel to sunny Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams in this Thursday Night Football showdown at 8:15 pm ET.
The Minnesota Vikings had their first loss of the season last week at the hands of a division rival, the Detroit Lions. Although it was a costly divisional loss, the Vikings were only defeated by 2 points, and are still in good shape to compete for the 1st spot. Barring injuries, they still look like one of the teams to beat in the NFC.
The Los Angeles Rams finally have hopeful news this week with both star wideouts Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua coming back from injuries This will dramatically improve passing production and overall offensive output from the Rams. They need something to change soon, as they currently sit in last place in the NFC West.
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Thursday, October 24
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA), FOX (KMSP – Minneapolis, MN)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams
O/U: 47.5
