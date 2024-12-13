TNF Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football, December 12th.
WATCH: Rams vs 49ers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Rams are fresh off a massive win over the Bills that could go down as the game of the year in the NFL. Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles survived Josh Allen's heroics by putting up 44 points in the week 14 win and positioning themselves in a prime position to win the NFC West. Another win would go a long way in doing so.
After three straight losses, the 49ers finally got a dominant win against the Bears. They have been depleted by injuries this season but still have a decent chance to make the playoffs if they finish the season strong. At 6-7, they are still only two games back from the Seahawks and could salvage what looked like a lost season if they win out.
This is a great Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers
- Date: Thursday, December 12th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA), My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA) (KTVU - San Francisco, CA)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams (+135) vs San Francisco 49ers (-155)
Spread: SF -3
O/U: 49.5