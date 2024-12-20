TNF Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Denver Broncos will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football, December 19th.
The Broncos have won four in a row since losing back-to-back games to Kansas City and Baltimore, making them one of the hottest teams in the AFC. Bo Nix has made a case for himself to be the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with 20 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He is also getting it done on the ground with four rushing scores.
The Chargers followed up a two-point loss to the Chiefs with an ugly loss against the Buccaneers. After such a great start to the season, they look vulnerable and have been unable to run the ball effectively without JK Dobbins in the lineup. It is on Justin Herbert to try and beat a tough Denver defense through the air.
This is a great Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Thursday, December 19th
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (KTTV - Los Angeles, CA), ABC (KMGH - Denver)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Denver Broncos (+135) vs Los Angeles Chargers (-155)
Spread: LAC -2.5
O/U: 41.5