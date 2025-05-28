Timberwolves vs Thunder Game 5 Free Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Western Conference Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Timberwolves vs Thunder - Game 5
- Date: Wednesday, May 28
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: FuboTV (TRY FOR FREE)
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals Game 5 matchup at the Paycom Center on Wednesday, May 28th.
The Thunder hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the series after bouncing back from a 42-point loss in Game 4. They beat the Timberwolves on their home floor to retake control of the momentum and put them one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. Expect the 2024-25 NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to come out firing tonight, as he tries to ensure his team will advance.
On the other side, it is also safe to assume Anthony Edwards will be aggressive in this game after only shooting the ball thirteen times in Game 4. It marks the second time Ant-Man has only taken that many shot attempts in this series, and he scored under 20 points on both occasions. In the two games, he was more aggressive, scoring at least 30, with Minnesota winning one of those contests.
This is a great Western Conference Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Timberwolves: +280
Thunder: -360
Spread: OKC -8.5
O/U: 220.5