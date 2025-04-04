This Year’s Final Four is All Heavyweights
For the first time since 2008, all four No. 1 seeds have advanced to the Final Four, setting up a star-studded showdown that features powerhouses like Duke, Auburn, Florida, and Houston. The biggest storyline? Duke’s resurgence under third-year head coach Jon Scheyer. With freshman phenom Cooper Flagg playing at a Carmelo Anthony-like level, Duke looks poised to capture its sixth national championship—and perhaps usher in a new coaching era.
Scheyer, once a question mark as Coach K’s successor, is now making his case as the best coach in college basketball. While Flagg’s potential NBA future is unquestioned, Scheyer is building something lasting in Durham.
Florida, led by Walter Clayton Jr.’s clutch shooting, represents another title threat. The Gators have a deep tournament pedigree, and Clayton’s heroics against Texas Tech prove they’re a team with both heart and firepower.
Houston and head coach Kelvin Sampson bring the grit. Known for tenacious defense, the Cougars held Tennessee to just 15 first-half points and look hungry to secure their first national title under Sampson, who has rebuilt the program into a perennial contender.
Then there’s Auburn, a sleeper despite being a No. 1 seed. Behind Johnny Broom and freshman Tahad Pettiford, Bruce Pearl has built a balanced squad that blends experience and youth. With elite frontcourt play and improving defense, the Tigers are a serious threat.
No Cinderellas here—this year, it’s all about the giants. And fans wouldn’t have it any other way.
