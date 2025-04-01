The Torpedo Bat is baseball’s hottest controversy—and the Yankees are leading the charge
The biggest storyline of MLB's opening week isn't the Dodgers' historic 5-0 start or Shohei Ohtani’s dominance—it's the "torpedo bat," a futuristic piece of equipment that’s taken the league by storm, thanks to the New York Yankees.
Engineered by a former MIT physicist, the torpedo bat is completely legal under MLB rules. It meets all dimensional requirements but redistributes mass toward the barrel, creating a larger, denser sweet spot. The result? More confidence at the plate and more balls flying over the fence.
Yankees players like Jazz Chisholm, Anthony Volpe, and Cody Bellinger have embraced the bat, and the results are loud,15 home runs already for the Bronx Bombers. Chisholm even compared the feel of the bat to having more control and confidence, while critics—especially pitchers—are calling it unfair. Brewers reliever Trevor McGill likened it to something out of slow-pitch softball, though fans are more intrigued than outraged.
This isn't just about tech—it's about who uses it best. While the bat is legal and available to everyone, the Yankees' early success with it has reignited their Bronx Bombers identity.
For now, the Yankees are making headlines, not just for their bats, but for possibly changing the game—one scientifically engineered home run at a time.
Related: GET MORE TBL HERE