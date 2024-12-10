The College Football Playoff era kicks off, TV info and must-watch matchups
By Kilty Cleary
The dawn of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) will kick off on December 20, 2024, and it’s already serving up drama, intrigue, and a whole lot of must-watch football. With the first-round games just around the corner, let’s break down the matchups, TV schedules, live stream info, and bowl assignments for what promises to be an exciting postseason.
First-Round Matchups
No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame
📅 Time & Date: 8 p.m. ET, Dec. 20
📺 Channel: ABC/ESPN
It’s a Hoosier State battle to open the CFP! Indiana travels to South Bend to face Notre Dame, kicking off the expanded playoff format in style. Expect plenty of grit and emotion as these two neighbors square off for a spot in the quarterfinals.
No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State
📅 Time & Date: Noon ET, Dec. 21
📺 Channel: TNT/Max
SMU may have stumbled in the ACC Championship, but they’re still in the hunt. Their reward? A trip to Beaver Stadium to take on a Penn State team that’s hosting its first-ever CFP game. Bonus trivia: this is the debut of the CFP on TNT and Max, making it a historic moment for the broadcast, too.
No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas
📅 Time & Date: 4 p.m. ET, Dec. 21
📺 Channel: TNT/Max
Austin will be rocking when Texas hosts Clemson in this marquee matchup. The ACC champions squeezed into the bracket, but the Tigers will have their hands full with the Longhorns in the second game of TNT’s CFP doubleheader.
No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State
📅 Time & Date: 8 p.m. ET, Dec. 21
📺 Channel: ABC/ESPN
Get ready for fireworks in Columbus! Tennessee’s dynamic rushing attack takes on Ohio State’s elite passing game in what could be the most electrifying game of the first round. The winner punches their ticket to Pasadena and a date in the Rose Bowl.
Quarterfinal Matchups
Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State
📅 Time & Date: 7:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 31
📺 Channel: ESPN
Boise State’s dream season continues as the Mountain West champs await the winner of SMU vs. Penn State. The Fiesta Bowl is a fitting stage for a team with a knack for making postseason magic.
Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas
📅 Time & Date: 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 1
📺 Channel: ESPN
Arizona State, the Big 12 champs and one of the hottest teams in the country get their shot at glory in the Peach Bowl. Their opponent? Either Clemson or Texas, making this a clash of titans to ring in the new year.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State
📅 Time & Date: 5 p.m. ET, Jan. 1
📺 Channel: ESPN
Top-seeded Oregon takes its first step toward a championship in the Granddaddy of Them All. Whether it’s Tennessee or Ohio State, the Ducks will have their hands full in a Rose Bowl matchup with plenty of history and hype.
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame
📅 Time & Date: 8:45 p.m. ET, Jan. 1
📺 Channel: ESPN
Defending SEC champions Georgia close out New Year’s Day with a Sugar Bowl clash against the winner of Indiana vs. Notre Dame. The Bulldogs are looking to prove they’re still the team to beat, and this game is their chance to set the tone.
The 12-team CFP era is kicking off with everything we love about college football: rivalry games, underdog stories, powerhouse programs, and unforgettable moments. Whether it’s Indiana trying to shock Notre Dame, Boise State writing another Cinderella story, or Georgia defending their throne, this postseason is already delivering.
So grab your snacks, clear your schedule, and get ready for a December and January full of college football magic.
