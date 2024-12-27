Texas Tech vs Arkansas Liberty Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Friday, December 27th.
Texas Tech put together a solid season with eight wins, including three of their last four. They finished the regular season with a big 52-15 win over West Virginia. Behren Morton threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Arkansas has some nice playmakers, including wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, who posted 78 receptions and 1,140 yards in his senior season. Somehow, he only scored one touchdown, so look for him to try and make his yard into the endzone in this game.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas Tech vs Arkansas
- Date: Friday, December 27th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas Tech (-140) vs Arkansas (+120)
Spread: TTU -2.5
O/U: 52.5