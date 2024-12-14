Texas A&M vs Purdue: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, December 14th, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in this top ranked college basketball matchup.
The Aggies are winners of four straight and bring in an impressive 8-2 record into this matchup. Wade Taylor IV is the primary scorer and facilitator for Texas A&M, averaging over 16 points and 4.5 assists this season. Taylor has scored in the double figures every game this year.
Purdue is once again one of the best teams in the nation and is ranked just outside of the top ten. A tough loss to Penn State two games ago now has them on the outside looking in, but a big win here could put them right back into a single-digit ranking. Trey Kaufman-Renn has scored at least 20 points in the Boilermakers' last three wins.
Texas A&M Aggies vs Purdue Boilermakers
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas A&M (+104) vs Purdue (-125)
Spread: PUR -1.5
O/U: 144.5