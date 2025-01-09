The Big Lead

Watch Free Texas A&M Aggies vs Oklahoma Sooners: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Texas A&M and Oklahoma in this ranked college basketball matchup live on Wednesday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, January 8th, at the Lloyd Noble Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.

WATCH: Texas A&M vs Oklahoma Live | Stream free on Fubo

Texas A&M only has two losses on the year and is ranked in the top 10 in the nation coming into this matchup. Wade Taylor IV has been a big part of the Aggies' success, scoring 15.7 points a night as a senior. His coring is slightly down from last season, but he has seen his assists, shooting percentage, and three-point percentage all increase.

The Sooners are led by freshman Jeremiah Fears, who is averaging just under 18 points per game in his first action as a college player. He has reached double figures in every game this season and has scored 24 points per game when facing ranked opponents. Oklahoma has a 13-1 record, with their first loss coming in their last game against Alabama.

This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Texas A&M vs Oklahoma Live | Stream free on Fubo

Texas A&M Aggies vs Oklahoma Sooners

  • Date: Wednesday, January 8th
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Texas A&M (+120) vs Oklahoma (-140)

Spread: OU -2.5

O/U: 146.5

Home/CBB