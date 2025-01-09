Watch Free Texas A&M Aggies vs Oklahoma Sooners: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Texas A&M Aggies will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, January 8th, at the Lloyd Noble Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Texas A&M only has two losses on the year and is ranked in the top 10 in the nation coming into this matchup. Wade Taylor IV has been a big part of the Aggies' success, scoring 15.7 points a night as a senior. His coring is slightly down from last season, but he has seen his assists, shooting percentage, and three-point percentage all increase.
The Sooners are led by freshman Jeremiah Fears, who is averaging just under 18 points per game in his first action as a college player. He has reached double figures in every game this season and has scored 24 points per game when facing ranked opponents. Oklahoma has a 13-1 record, with their first loss coming in their last game against Alabama.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Texas A&M Aggies vs Oklahoma Sooners
- Date: Wednesday, January 8th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: SEC Network
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Texas A&M (+120) vs Oklahoma (-140)
Spread: OU -2.5
O/U: 146.5