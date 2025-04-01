Terrell Suggs, former Ravens star, sentenced on gun charges after drive-thru argument
Former Baltimore Ravens superstar linebacker was sentenced to 18 months of probation for an incident at an Arizona Starbucks in March 2024 that ended with the former All-Pro flashing a gun at another customer from his car.
According to Dylan Segelbaum of the Baltimore Banner, Suggs was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service, and to take both a mental health screening and anger management classes, and to forfeit the gun he flashed, and any ammunition or accessories related to the firearm.
The punishments were part of the plea agreement on disorderly conduct charges.
Suggs, 42, was facing the charges after an incident in a Starbucks drive-thru last March. He pulled too far up, and when he tried to back up, he hit the car behind him. A verbal altercation ensued, and Suggs flipped off the other driver as he turned to leave.
This prompted the other driver to start swearing at him, which led to Suggs saying "You wanna go?" repeatedly. Suggs then allegedly called the other driver "p---- ass cracker" and said "I'll kill your b---h ass," before extending the arm holding the gun out of the driver's side window. Suggs didn't aim the gun at the driver or anyone else, but brandished it before driving away.
“Terrell has always been a law abiding citizen, has no prior convictions and unfortunately overreacted and displayed his handgun while pointing to the ground as he drove away in order to deter the alleged victim, who had been aggressive through the incident, from following him home,” Suggs' attorney, Craig Penrod wrote in a memo asking for a year's probation from the judge.
Suggs' agent, Denise White, said her client was “relieved that he can now put this unfortunate incident behind him.”