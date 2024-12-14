Tennessee vs Illinois: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tennessee Volunteers will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, December 14th, at the State Farm Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Volunteers are the number one ranked team in the country coming into this matchup with a perfect 9-0 record. They just pulled off back-to-back wins against tough opponents in Maimi and Syracuse and will look to make it three straight quality wins in a row against another solid Illinois program.
The Fighting Illini lost in overtime to Northwestern two games ago and also lost to Alabama earlier in the season, but other than that have put toghther a nice start to the season. If they can get a win over the top-ranked team in the nation, they will surely move back into the top 25.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Volunteers vs Illinois Fighting Illini
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee (-154) vs Illinois (+128)
Spread: UT -3.5
O/U: 147.5