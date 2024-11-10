Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 10th.
WATCH: Titans vs Chargers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Titans are coming off a big overtime win against the Patriots last week, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Will Levis will get the start after riding the bench for a couple of weeks, and he will look to prove he is capable of being an NFL starting quarterback. It is a tough test against a good Los Angeles defense, but one that Levis can overcome.
The Chargers are a tough team to figure out in Jim Harbaugh's first season, but they are starting to look like a clear playoffs team in the AFC after a 5-3 start and two blowout wins over the Browns and the Saints. Justin Herbert has been utilized more in the passing game the last couple of weeks, and a win would make it three in a row for Los Angeles.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Titans vs Los Angeles Chargers
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans (+290) vs Los Angeles Chargers (-380)
Spread: LAC -7.5
O/U: 38.5