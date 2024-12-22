Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts in week 16 of the NFL season at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
The Titans are 3-11 and will turn to Mason Rudolph in this game. Will Levis has basically been a turnover machine so far this year, so it is no surprise that they decided to make the change. Look for the Titans to lean on the run game in this matchup.
The Colts still have an outside chance to make the playoffs, and it starts with going undefeated over their last three games. Anthony Richardson is still developing as a passer in the NFL, and these last three games are an excellent opportunity for the Florida product to show he should be the future of this franchise.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans (+160) vs Indianapolis Colts (-190)
Spread: IND -3.5
O/U: 42.5