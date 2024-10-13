Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, time, TV channel, live stream
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints will face off in a classic NFL South matchup at 1 pm Sunday.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started the season 2-0, they have gone 1-2 in the last 3 weeks. Last Thursday they had a tough OT loss to their division rival, the Atlanta Falcons, after a walk-off touchdown. They currently sit in competition with the Saints and Falcons for the NFC South, and this would be a big bounce-back win.
The New Orleans Saints also had an electric 2-0 start to the season, but have since been on a 3-game losing streak. The Saints had two close one-score losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Atlanta Falcons in weeks 3 and 4 and then lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in week 5. QB Spencer Rattler will be starting for the first time this week instead of Derek Carr.
- Date: Sunday, October 13th
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at New Orleans Saints
O/U: 41.5