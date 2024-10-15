Switzerland vs Denmark live stream: How to watch, time, channel
By Kilty Cleary
Switzerland and Denmark will look to bounce back from recent losses when they clash in Group 4 of League A in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.
It’s been a tough campaign for Switzerland and are sitting at the bottom of the group after a dissapointing start. Their most recent loss came from a 2-0 defeat to Serbia on Saturday, which continues to add to their woes.
Meanwhile, Denmark find themselves in second place in the group as they look to rebound from a 1-0 loss to Spain. They are in a solid position as they aim to get back on track on Tuesday against a struggling Swiss side.
Tune into all the action on Tuesday, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the Nations League.
Switzerland vs. Denmark
- Date: Tuesday, October 15
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Nations League Starting Lineups
Switzerland possible starting lineup:
Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Aebischer; Amdouni, Freuler, Xhaka, Ndoye; Embolo
Denmark possible starting lineup:
Schmeichel; Kristensen, Vestergaard, Nelsson; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen, Hojlund, Poulsen
