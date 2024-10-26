Suns vs Lakers live stream free, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Los Angeles Lakers will welcome the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena this Friday, setting the stage for an early-season matchup between two Western Conference powerhouses.
The Suns are coming off a116-113 overtime victory over the Clippers on Wednesday. Phoenix leaned heavily on its star duo, with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal combining for 49 points. Beal and Durant’s chemistry is already showing, with Phoenix relying on their firepower in the final minutes to edge out the Clippers.
WATCH: Suns vs Lakers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Lakers also got their season off to a positive start, overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-103 on Tuesday. Anthony Davis led the way with 36 points, shooting 11 of 23 from the field and adding a commanding presence in the paint. However, the Lakers struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 5 of their 30 attempts.
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Date: Friday, October 25
- Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for Free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5)
O/U: 227.5
