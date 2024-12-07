Sun Belt Championship Marshall vs Louisiana: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt Championship at Cajun Field on Saturday, December 7th.
WATCH: Marshall vs Louisiana Live | Stream free on Fubo
Marshall is looking to cap off a 9-3 season with a championship win behind quarterback Braylon Braxton. Braxton has thrown for 17 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions this season. In his last three games, the junior has thrown for seven scores and has not turned the ball over.
The Ragin' Cajuns are 10-2 and are fresh off a 37-23 win over UL Monroe. Zylan Perry rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the win. A victory would put Louisiana in a position to play in a bowl game for a seventh straight year.
This is a great championship matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Marshall vs Louisiana Live | Stream free on Fubo
Marshall vs Louisiana
- Date: Saturday, December 7th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Marshall (+170) vs Louisiana (-200)
Spread: UL -5
O/U: 58.5