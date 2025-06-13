Stream Pacers vs Thunder Game 4 for Free: How to Watch NBA Finals, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Indiana Pacers vs Oklahoma City Thunder - NBA Finals Game 4
- Date: Friday, June 13th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: FuboTV (TRY FOR FREE)
WATCH: Pacers vs Knicks | Stream for free with Fubo
The Indiana Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA Finals Game 4 matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, June 13th.
In what many people predicted to be a lopsided NBA Finals in the direction of the Thunder, it has been quite the opposite, with Indiana winning two of the first three games. OKC still has a solid chance to fight back and claim the championship, but that starts tonight. If they fail to pick up a win on the road in Game 4, the Pacers will hold a commanding 3-1 lead.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been great, but Oklahoma City as a whole has not really lived up to its high standard of play. Chet Holmgren, in particular, has not shot the ball well. In their Game 4 116-107 loss, he was 6-15 from the field and 0-6 from three. Holgrem needs to step up tonight for the Thunder to get back into a groove.
This is a great NBA Finals matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Pacers vs Knicks | Stream for free with Fubo
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Thunder: -230
Pacers: +190
Spread: OKC -6.5
O/U: 226.5