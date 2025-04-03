Steph Curry Drops 52 in Statement Win Over Grizzlies
Last night, Steph Curry reminded the basketball world why he's one of the greatest to ever play the game. In a massive 134–125 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry exploded for 52 points, adding 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, and a block. He shot an incredible 16-of-31 from the field and 12-of-20 from three, falling just short of breaking teammate Klay Thompson’s single-game three-point record.
What makes this performance even more remarkable is the context. Just weeks ago, the Warriors were a fringe play-in team. Now, with Jimmy Butler in the fold and the roster surging, they’ve climbed to the No. 5 seed in the West. Butler quietly added 27 points on 11 shots, and Draymond Green delivered a triple-double, showing this Warriors team is far from a one-man show.
Still, it was Curry who carried them. The last time Golden State faced Memphis, he scored zero and the team lost by 50. This time, he dropped 52 in a must-win game. At 36, Curry leads all players over 30 in 50-point games, surpassing even Michael Jordan.
The performance fuels the debate: is Curry a top 10 player all-time? While names like MJ, LeBron, Kareem, Magic, Bird, and Duncan seem locked, Curry’s impact on the game—his range, influence, and winning—make a strong case.
If we get Lakers-Warriors in the first round? Buckle up. LeBron vs. Steph again. Basketball poetry.
