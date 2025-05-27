Stars vs Oilers Game 4 Free Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs West Final, Time, TV Channel, Odds
Edmonton Oilers vs Dallas Stars - Game 4
- Date: Tuesday, May 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
The Dallas Stars will face the Edmonton Oilers in this NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs East Final Game 4 matchup at Rogers Place on Tuesday, May 27th.
After losing Game 1, the Oilers have bounced back to dominate the Stars in the last two games and take a 2-1 series lead. Edmonton has outscored Dallas 9-1 since the series opener, and the Stars must find a way to counter the Oilers' high-powered offensive attack.
Connor McDavid scored two goals in Game 3, and if he gets it going early again, it could be a long night for the Stars. When McDavid is at his best, he is the most feared player in the NHL.
Wyatt Johnston needs to step up tonight. After scoring 71 points in the regular season, the star center for Dallas has yet to record a point in this series. If he is not involved offensively, it will be very difficult for the Stars to keep up.
This is a great NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers: -150
Stars: +130
Spread: EDM -1.5 (+150)
O/U: 6.5