Spurs vs Pacers NBA Paris free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers in this second leg of the 2025 NBA Paris Games at Accor Arena on Saturday, January 25th.
WATCH: Spurs vs Pacers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Spurs took the first game in Paris in a landslide, 140-110 victory. Victor Wembanyama put on a show in front of his home country with 30 points, five blocks, eleven rebounds, and six assists. He is one of the most versatile players in the NBA and has even more to prove after not being selected as a starter for the NBA All-Star Game.
Indiana has somewhat disappointed this year. After being one of the best teams in the East last year, they are middle of the pack with a 24-20 record. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are a formidable duo, but the two have not put up the same numbers as this season.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Paris Games 2025 Live | Stream free on Fubo
San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (+110) vs Pacers (-130)
Spread: IND -2.5
O/U: 232.5