Sporting CP vs Bologna Free Champions League Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Sporting CP will face Bologna in this Champions League action on Wednesday, January 29th, at Estádio José Alvalade.
Both clubs desperately need a win to move up the standings. Sporting CP has ten points and a 3-1-3 record, while Bologna sits with five points and a 1-2-4 record. Viktor Gyökeres has been great during Champions League play, with six goals in seven matches, but his efforts have not been enough so far to keep his team near the top of the standings.
Potential Starting Lineups
Sporting CP:
Israel; Fresneda, Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Quenda; Catamo, Morita, Hjulmand, Araujo; Trincao, Gyokeres
Bologna:
Skorupski; Holm, Beukema, Lucumi, Juan Miranda; Odgaard, Pobega; Castro, Ferguson, Ndoye; Dallinga
Sporting CP vs Bologna
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBSSN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
SCP: -210
Bologna: +550
Draw: +350
O/U: 2.5 (O -165) (U +125)