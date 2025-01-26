Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Men's Championship: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will face off in the Australian Open Men's Championship match at Melbourne Park live on Sunday, January 26th.
WATCH: Sinner vs Zverev Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Unfortunately, the all-time leader in Grand Slams and arguably the greatest tennis player of all time, Novak Djokovic, had to retire from his semifinal match against Zverev due to injury. Sverev was beating the former champion at the time Djokovic had to withdraw, setting up a championship matchup between the two young guns in the competition. Sinner won the Australian Open last year and will look to make it two in a row as he continues to stake his claim as the best player in the world right now.
This is an excellent championship tennis matchup, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
WATCH: Australian Open Men's Championship Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Sinner vs Zverev Australian Open Men's Championship
- Date: Sunday, January 26th
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Australian Open Men's Championship
Jannik Sinner (-275)
Alexander Zverev (+230)