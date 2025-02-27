Shocking New #1 Pick in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft
NFL Draft season is in full swing, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest mock draft, offering intriguing projections for the top picks. The headliner? Penn State’s standout edge rusher Abdul Carter landing as the No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans.
Titans Betting on a Defensive Game-Changer?
Kiper’s projection of Carter as the top pick over quarterbacks and other high-profile prospects sparked immediate debate. Carter, often compared to elite pass rushers like Von Miller and Micah Parsons, boasts impressive Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings and an ability to disrupt offenses at an elite level. However, some believe Tennessee could trade up to secure a franchise quarterback like Cam Ward, considered by many to be the most talented passer in this class.
Travis Hunter: The Most Dynamic Player in the Draft?
Colorado’s two-way phenom Travis Hunter is another polarizing name. Hunter, capable of locking down receivers as a cornerback while making plays as a wide receiver, is regarded as a generational talent. Some analysts argue he should be the top pick, especially given the Titans' need for a playmaker who can electrify both sides of the ball. Hunter’s potential impact in Nashville could rival past Titans stars like Derrick Henry and Chris Johnson.
Quarterback Frenzy: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders on the Move?
Kiper projects the Cleveland Browns selecting Washington State quarterback Cam Ward at No. 2, signaling a shift in draft philosophy toward experienced, plug-and-play passers. Meanwhile, the New York Jets are predicted to take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 7. Given his ability to handle media scrutiny and produce under pressure, Sanders appears to be an ideal fit for a franchise looking for a long-term answer at QB.
Other Notable Picks
The New England Patriots add LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, reinforcing their commitment to rebuilding in the trenches. The Raiders surprise many by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, a pick that signals a potential resurgence in valuing elite rushers.
What’s Next?
With the NFL Combine approaching, Kiper’s mock draft will undoubtedly evolve, but one thing is clear—this draft class is full of potential game-changers ready to make an immediate impact in the league.