Shocking New #1 Pick in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

By John Robinson IV

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
NFL Draft season is in full swing, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest mock draft, offering intriguing projections for the top picks. The headliner? Penn State’s standout edge rusher Abdul Carter landing as the No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans.

Titans Betting on a Defensive Game-Changer?

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates with the Heisman pose after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiper’s projection of Carter as the top pick over quarterbacks and other high-profile prospects sparked immediate debate. Carter, often compared to elite pass rushers like Von Miller and Micah Parsons, boasts impressive Pro Football Focus (PFF) ratings and an ability to disrupt offenses at an elite level. However, some believe Tennessee could trade up to secure a franchise quarterback like Cam Ward, considered by many to be the most talented passer in this class.

Travis Hunter: The Most Dynamic Player in the Draft?

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) celebrates his first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s two-way phenom Travis Hunter is another polarizing name. Hunter, capable of locking down receivers as a cornerback while making plays as a wide receiver, is regarded as a generational talent. Some analysts argue he should be the top pick, especially given the Titans' need for a playmaker who can electrify both sides of the ball. Hunter’s potential impact in Nashville could rival past Titans stars like Derrick Henry and Chris Johnson.

Quarterback Frenzy: Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders on the Move?

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) takes a hike in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kiper projects the Cleveland Browns selecting Washington State quarterback Cam Ward at No. 2, signaling a shift in draft philosophy toward experienced, plug-and-play passers. Meanwhile, the New York Jets are predicted to take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 7. Given his ability to handle media scrutiny and produce under pressure, Sanders appears to be an ideal fit for a franchise looking for a long-term answer at QB.

Other Notable Picks

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots add LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, reinforcing their commitment to rebuilding in the trenches. The Raiders surprise many by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6, a pick that signals a potential resurgence in valuing elite rushers.

What’s Next?

With the NFL Combine approaching, Kiper’s mock draft will undoubtedly evolve, but one thing is clear—this draft class is full of potential game-changers ready to make an immediate impact in the league.