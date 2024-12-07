SEC Championship Georgia vs Texas: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 7th.
With a win in the SEC Championship game, the Longhorns will secure a bye in the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they will likely still find their way into the twelve-man playoff but will face a tougher task trying to make it all the way to the national championship game. Quinn Ewers has had a great junior season, and Texas also has Arch Manning off the bench, who sees some actions from time to time.
Georiga has had an up-and-down season, but they still find themselves in the thick of things regarding the newly expanded playoff format. Much like the Bulldogs, Carson Beck has been hit or miss this year but has stepped up when his team has needed him the most. The senior quarterback could have a career-defining performance in the championship game.
This is a great championship matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
Georgia vs Texas
- Date: Saturday, December 7th
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN, SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia (+125) vs Texas (-145)
Spread: TEX -3
O/U: 50.5